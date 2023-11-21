New challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship officially confirmed

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a fatal 4-way tag team match was held to determine the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The teams involved in the bout were Kaden Carter & Katana Chance, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Natalya & Tegan Nox and & Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

The titles are currently held by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. They have been champions for a while now, but they've only defended the gold once in their reign. The duo were involved in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, and were confronted by four other teams. Pearce then gave all of them an opportunity to challenge for the tag titles by putting them in a fatal 4-way.

During the bout, Maxxine took out everyone at ringside after diving off the rope. Ivy Nile took out two WWE stars with a double powerbomb off the rope. Kayden and Katana performed an impressive double-team move on Tegan and Natalya.

In the end, Maxxine Dupri hit a splash off the rope, but Tegan Nox caught her and rolled her up to win the match. It'll be her and Natalya vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

