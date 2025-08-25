New champion breaks silence after winning title on major WWE show

A new champion was crowned at a recent WWE event in Lowell, Massachusetts. The company held NXT Heatwave on Sunday as part of the brand's major events lineup for 2025. One of the six matches on the card was a triple threat match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, with Jacy Jayne defending her title against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance, who was more famously known as Dana Brooke in WWE. After more than 10 minutes of action and multiple interferences, Ash By Elegance pinned Slamovich to bring back the Knockouts World Title back to TNA. She had some help from The Elegance Brand, allowing her to hit Rarified Air, her own version of the Senton Bomb, for the victory. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ash By Elegance broke her silence and commented on her full-circle moment at NXT Heatwave. She started her pro wrestling career there more than a decade ago, and now she's a world champion for TNA Wrestling. &quot;I can't believe it!!! Thx for having me …. But gotta bring this title back home to @ThisIsTNA !!! Wow full circle moment!!!&quot; Ash By Elegance tweeted. The win by Ash by Elegance ended Jacy Jayne's reign as double champion. She still has the NXT Women's World Title in her possession. Ash by Elegance once likened her tenure in WWE to a toxic relationshipBefore WWE and TNA Wrestling signed a multi-year partnership deal, Ash by Elegance compared her decade-long stint at the Stamford-based company to a toxic relationship. She didn't share more details about it, but she's still thankful for her time there from 2013 to 2023. &quot;It was like a toxic relationship. It was definitely a roller coaster ride, but I wouldn't be who I am today if it wasn't for WWE. Gave me an amazing platform to interact with all my fans and to get to know one another,&quot; Ash by Elegance told Monopoly Events in February. The current TNA star was proud of her success there in terms of making history because she was part of the first NXT TakeOver event, the first Evolution PLE and the first Women's Royal Rumble. Please credit Monopoly Events and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote in the second half of the article.