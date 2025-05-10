New champion crowned as 2-time WWE titleholder wins shockingly

A new champion has been crowned tonight as a two-time WWE champion got a huge win tonight. The title change was very sudden.

Indi Hartwell may be done with WWE, but the star is far from done with her wrestling career. The young talent has proven that she has what it takes outside the company and had reason to celebrate tonight as she won the House of Glory Women's Championship.

She was facing Miyu Yamashita in a title match on the HOG Waging War pay-per-view event, which emanated from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. The former WWE star shocked everyone by defeating Yamashita to become the new champion. Previously having held the NXT Women's Title and the NXT Women's Tag Team Title in WWE, the star is no newcomer to holding big women's titles.

On top of that, this is not the only title that she currently holds. She also the current Renegades of Wrestling's ROW Women's Championship. She won the title back in March.

It remains to be seen when her first title defense will be and who she faces when the time comes.

