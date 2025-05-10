  • home icon
  • New champion crowned as 2-time WWE titleholder wins shockingly

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 10, 2025 05:42 GMT
The star has won (Credit: WWE.com)
A new champion has been crowned tonight as a two-time WWE champion got a huge win tonight. The title change was very sudden.

Indi Hartwell may be done with WWE, but the star is far from done with her wrestling career. The young talent has proven that she has what it takes outside the company and had reason to celebrate tonight as she won the House of Glory Women's Championship.

She was facing Miyu Yamashita in a title match on the HOG Waging War pay-per-view event, which emanated from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. The former WWE star shocked everyone by defeating Yamashita to become the new champion. Previously having held the NXT Women's Title and the NXT Women's Tag Team Title in WWE, the star is no newcomer to holding big women's titles.

On top of that, this is not the only title that she currently holds. She also the current Renegades of Wrestling's ROW Women's Championship. She won the title back in March.

It remains to be seen when her first title defense will be and who she faces when the time comes.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

