New champions crowned on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41; title reign ends after 1 day

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:35 GMT
This was unexpected (Images via WWE.com and X)

WrestleMania 41 saw Becky Lynch make a surprise return to WWE and win the Tag Team Titles alongside Lyra Valkyria. However, their reign was short-lived, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the gold.

A rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship took place on the latest episode of RAW. Liv attacked Becky immediately after the bell rang, and the babyfaces double-teamed on The Judgment Day member. Lyra tossed Morgan into the corner and hit a few kicks. She took out the heels on her own, and she and Becky wiped out The Judgment Day with a baseball slide kick.

The Women's IC Champion hit Raquel with a step-up enzuigiri and tagged Becky Lynch, who took down Liv with several clotheslines after entering the ring. She hit Liv Morgan with the Becksploder, and the latter caught her with a Codebreaker. Liv tried to go for Oblivion but was planted with a Manhandle Slam.

Lynch went for the cover but Raquel broke it up. Big Mami Cool powerbombed Lyra off the middle rope for a nearfall. Valkyria nailed Raquel with a DDT and hit Nightwing, but Liv placed her partner's leg on the rope. Towards the end of the match, Raquel fell on Becky Lynch on the floor, and Liv Morgan nailed Lyra Valkyria with the Oblivion, recapturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for her team.

Edited by Israel Lutete
