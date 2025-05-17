New championship match made official for next week's WWE SmackDown

A championship match was announced for next week's episode of SmackDown on the latest episode of the blue brand. The Street Profits will put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defended the tag titles in a TLC match a few weeks ago against DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns. The bout received rave reviews from fans and critics. Last week on SmackDown, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated The Street Profits in a non-title match.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions took on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on the latest episode of the show. Their winning streak continued, as they defeated the wrestling veterans. The Street Profits congratulated Fraxiom backstage after their big win.

Montez Ford told them that Nick Aldis granted them a WWE Tag Team Championship match. He revealed that the bout will take place next week on SmackDown. Fraxiom responded by saying that they were looking forward to it, and the two teams did a friendly handshake.

Fraxiom has yet to lose a match with the blue brand. They have won all four of their matches so far. If they keep their streak alive, they will be crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

