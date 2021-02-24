New class of WWE talent starting at the Performance Center today - Reports

There has been talk over the past few weeks that WWE has been signing multiple new stars. PWInsider have reported that 10 new talents have started at the WWE Performance Center today. Some of these talents have previously been seen on WWE television.

According to the report, Angela Arnold, a Booker T student, and Christian Brigham, known as Christian Casanova, reported to the PC today.

Compared to a young Brock Lesnar, former football player Parker Boudreaux is one of the recruits, along with former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry.

Another former football star, Bronson Rechsteiner, will the reporting to the Performance Center too. New Japan and IMPACT Wrestling star Christian Hubble, also known as Blake Christian, will be joining them.

Another star named a new WWE Performance Center recruit is Karissa Rivera. She has competed in multiple promotions, including NXT, Ring of Honor, and Outlaw Wrestling. The star has also appeared in a WWE vignette as the ex-wife of current RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley.

Three recruits have competed in WWE NXT

Three of the recruits have already competed on WWE programming. Gigi Dolin, previously known as Pricsilla Kelly, was a part of the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic Tag Team tournament NXT.

Cora Jade, who partnered with Gigi Dolin in the Dusty Classic, is also a part of this Performance Center trainees group. The performer was previously known as Elayna Black and has previously made an appearance on AEW Dark.

As well as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, who partnered with Marina Shafir in the Women's Dusty Classic, is one of the recruits. Before coming to WWE, Stark was known as Lacey Ryan and has appeared in IMPACT Wrestling.