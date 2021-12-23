New data shows Roman Reigns’ is 2021’s most popular wrestler

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he's a needle mover, and now there is data to back up his claim.
Beyond television ratings, a lot of people factor in their overall presence on social media when it comes to one's popularity. The latest numbers reveal that The Tribal Chief truly sits at the head of the table of professional wrestling.
The following numbers are from LoveUX regarding the top 20 active wrestlers in 2021 that have gained the most Instagram followers this year:
- Roman Reigns with 1,651,702 new followers for 41.60% growth
- Eva Marie with 584,768 new followers for 12.86% growth
- Bianca Belair with 542,685 new followers for 116.64% growth
- Alexa Bliss with 464,262 new followers for 9.17% growth
- Zelina Vega with 442,689 new followers for 37.42% growth
- Rhea Ripley with 318,014 new followers for 47.99% growth
- Drew McIntyre with 307,241 new followers for 26.91% growth
- Sasha Banks with 270,222 new followers for 5.39% growth
- Becky Lynch with 260,660 new followers for 5.20% growth
- Mandy Rose with 255,894 new followers for 9.35% growth
- Bobby Lashley with 249,326 new followers for 37.20% growth
- The Miz with 247,945 new followers for 7.35% growth
- Charlotte Flair with 226,938 new followers for 5.17% growth
- Goldberg with 225,889 new followers for 10.39% growth
- Jade Cargill with 219,104 new followers for 50.50% growth
- Edge with 214,829 new followers for 13.44% growth
- Randy Orton with 214,796 new followers for 3.60% growth
- Riddle with 211,455 new followers for 52.77% growth
- Tay Conti with 204,721 new followers for 58.64% growth
- Carmella with 187,107 new followers for 6.65% growth
Is Roman Reigns the biggest star in WWE?
Roman Reigns is in the midst of a historic Universal Title reign right now on WWE SmackDown, and it doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.
It's clear that the current storyline between Reigns and Brock Lesnar is a hot ticket for the company as the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta is almost sold out.
There are reports stating that the feud between these two men will go all the way to WrestleMania 38. This would mark the third time that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have headlined WWE's biggest show of the year.
What do you make of these numbers? Are you surprised to see the popularity of Roman Reigns surge in 2021? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
