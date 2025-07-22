New Day begs referee to reverse decision after massive upset takes place on RAW

The New Day was upset after suffering an upset loss. They were pleading with the referee after the match.Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 to win the World Tag Team Championship. During their title reign, they only defended the titles one time before losing them to Judgment Day on the June 30 episode of RAW. Since then, Kofi and Xavier have been mourning the death of the tag team division. They even demanded a rematch from Adam Pearce, but weren't given one.Hence, tonight, Pearce announced a triple threat match between LWO, Creed Brothers, and New Day to determine who will be the number one contender for the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, El Grande Americano came out to attack Dragon Lee, but the Creed Brothers weren't pleased to see him. Amid all the commotion, Joaquin Wilde pinned Kofi Kingston to pick up the win for his team. After the match, Kofi and Xavier were seen begging the referee to reverse her decision.It will be interesting to see whether LWO will be able to win the World Tag Team Titles.