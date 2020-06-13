New Day makes a powerful statement on WWE SmackDown about BLM movement

New Day made an emotional statement on WWE SmackDown about the BLM movement.

Big E and Kofi Kingston may have lost the match, but they did not lose the opportunity for saying what they had to say.

New Day

The New Day is one of the top tag teams to wrestle in WWE, not only now, but also in the history of the company. Over time, they have set the record for the longest-reigning tag team in the company and have proven to be dominant, having won the titles 8 times in their career. While Xavier Woods is sidelined at the moment with an Achilles injury, Kofi Kingston and Big E are working together to continue to rule the roost. On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, however, The New Day made a powerful statement during their match about the BLM movement.

New Day makes a statement on the BLM movement on WWE SmackDown

The New Day took on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, and while they would go on to lose their match later with a quick roll-up, Big E and Kofi Kingston used the platform that they had to make a powerful statement on the Black Lives Matter movement. During their entrance into the WWE ring on SmackDown, both Kofi and Big E took a knee and raised their hands in the symbolic gesture of the BLM movement.

I LOVE YOU FELLAS 👏🏿👏🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/qeWyTmAP78 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 13, 2020

This was not the only statement that they were making on the night. Both Kofi Kingston and Big E were wrestling in the WWE SmackDown match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, while they were wearing black armbands, with the names of people who had been murdered.

Breonna Taylor, Tamla Horsford, and Shukri Abdi were all killed and justice is being sought for their deaths currently by the protestors in the BLM movement.

WWE Superstar Big E and New Day talk about Black Lives Matter

Kofi Kingston, Big E, and the New Day as a whole back the BLM movement and on their podcast, New Day: Feel The Power, talked about the movement and the need for racial equality.

"I just keep thinking, and I put myself in George Floyd's position. When I saw him be murdered like that and to have a man put his knee on his neck like that. I don't know how you don't feel empathy for a man who was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, man. He didn't deserve to die like that. We cannot be okay with murdering us. We just can't be okay. It's not the first time and it's not the second time. We've seen it. I've seen and heard these stories from my parents and their parents, and their parents before them. I cannot accept living in a country where this is acceptable. Where it takes two days to get an arrest for this man!"

The message was powerful when they shared it, and it remains true now. For now, the New Day are also one of the most powerful tag teams in WWE.