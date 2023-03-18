New Day member embarrasses 40-year-old WWE star in less than five minutes on SmackDown

New Day member Xavier Woods pinned former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight within five minutes on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Earlier on the blue brand, Woods and Madcap Moss were seen playing the WWE 2K23 game in their locker room. They were seemingly beating up Knight in the game, irking the former IMPACT World Champion. Knight challenged Woods to a match when he witnessed what the New Day member and Moss were up to.

#WWE #SmackDown LA Knight vs Xavier Woods was a result of Xavier and Madcap Moss beating up LA Knight in WWE 2K23.🤣 #WWE SmackDown #WrestleMania #WWE 2K23 LA Knight vs Xavier Woods was a result of Xavier and Madcap Moss beating up LA Knight in WWE 2K23.🤣#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown #WrestleMania #WWE2K23 https://t.co/9iULpOdZBq

At the onset of the match, Knight dominated Woods in the initial stages but was quickly overcome by the multi-time tag team champion.

LA Knight sent Woods face-first into the corner, taking the former champion down with a DDT for a near fall. Knight was taken down with a dropkick, and Woods pounded away on the latter, followed up with a Falcon Arrow.

The 40-year-old WWE star hit a neck breaker before planting Xavier Woods face-first for a near fall. However, in the match's final moments, the New Day member rolled LA Knight out of nowhere for the win.

The night got worse for Knight, as he not only succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Woods but was also subject to a punch from Rey Mysterio. In a backstage segment, the former IMPACT World Champion told Mysterio that he was willing to face Dominik and call himself LA Mysterio, leading to a punch from the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

What did you think of Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight on tonight's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

