New Day member makes heartbreaking post after defeat on WWE SmackDown

New Day member Xavier Woods shared a heartfelt message after a major loss at the hands of The Usos on the latest SmackDown episode. Jimmy and Jey Uso made history by retaining the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The New Day previously held the tag team title for an astonishing 483 days. The Usos have held the titles for 481 days and The New Day was the last hurdle in their path to becoming the longest reigning tag team champions. However, Jimmy and Jey outclassed the latter and hence will make it into the history books by surpassing Kofi Kingston's and Xavier Woods' legacy.

Woods and Kingston put everything on the line; however, The Usos had the last laugh. The match ended with Jey sending Woods into the timekeeper's area with a superkick and The Usos dropping Kofi Kingston into a 1D finishing move.

After an impressive performance but losing a golden opportunity, Xavier Woods took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking message.

"I don't have anything left," Woods tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins I don’t have anything left I don’t have anything left

Tonight was an emotional rollercoaster ride for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Before their clash on SmackDown tonight, King Woods recollected a memory on Twitter about New Day's securing legacy as the longest reigning tag team champion in WWE history.

Losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship has utterly shattered King Woods, even after giving his best. For Woods, winning the Undisputed Tag Team title was everything, and now he feels like he has nothing else left.

With no title matches between now and Monday Night RAW, The Usos will become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Do you think The New Day will come better and stronger to go for the tag team title? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes