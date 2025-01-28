New Day member's own family turns on him; costs him match against WWE legend

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw The New Day in action or at least one member. Xavier Woods took on Rey Mysterio in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, but things didn't go as planned.

Looking to avenge his teammate Kofi Kingston, who lost to the WWE legend last week, Woods was pumped. He had even invited his entire family to watch him from ringside, and for the most part, things went well.

While he did take his fair share of bumps, Woods looked like he could pull off an upset and pin Rey Mysterio. However, things took a turn for the worse once his family finally entered the arena and took their seats.

At first, Woods was happy to see them after they had finally arrived. However, his smile turned into a frown once he saw the 'New Day sucks' t-shirts they were wearing. He was incredibly annoyed, as was Kofi Kingston, but that proved to be their downfall.

Taking advantage of the situation, Mysterio immediately dragged Woods back into the ring and set him up for the 619. He hit his finisher and secured the win.

It certainly was a night to forget for The New Day, especially for Woods, who not only had to deal with the boos but also had to watch his family celebrate with Mysterio at the end of the match.

