New Day member sends message to AEW star ahead of major showdown 

A member of The New Day sent a former WWE Superstar a message ahead of their major clash tonight on AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling is on the road to All In 2024 this weekend at Wembley Stadium.

The New Day has been involved in a rivalry with The Final Testament on WWE RAW. Odyssey Jones recently joined the faction and helped them defeat The Final Testament in a 6-man tag team match this past Monday night on RAW.

Former WWE star Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW, will be squaring off against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship tonight on Dynamite. Ahead of the match, Xavier Woods took to social media to send Castagnoli a three-word match ahead of his title shot.

Trending

"DO IT SWISS," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Claudio Castagnoli is a part of the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling. His stablemate, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), will be competing against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In. If Danielson loses the match, he will be forced to retire.

WWE legend Mark Henry reveals his goal after leaving AEW

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry wrapped up his tenure in AEW earlier this year and recently shared what he hopes to accomplish moving forward.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the legend disclosed what he is focused on after exiting All Elite Wrestling. The World's Strongest Man said he wanted to focus on his program, Mark Henry Strong Kids, and noted that it was his number one priority.

"I needed time to focus some attention on Mark Henry Strong Kids. My lovechild, if you will, to the world, trying to teach kids how to not only get stronger physically, but get stronger mentally and emotionally, and explain to them how to be strong in willpower and discipline and also teach them how to compete. So, Mark Henry Strong Kids is number one," he said [1:50 – 2:27]

You can check out the video below:

Tonight's show is the final episode of Dynamite before All In this weekend. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises planned for tonight's edition of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback