The New Day member Xavier Woods gives an update on his recovery

Xavier Woods has been out of action since late last year.

The New Day member spoke to The Bump regarding his return to action.

While New Day member Xavier Woods has been out of action since late last year, he's been keeping pretty busy. Which is good, because we still have no indication as to when the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion will be returning to the ring.

Xavier Woods says he's feeling "pretty good"

Speaking to WWE Network's The Bump this Wednesday, Woods explained:

I, unfortunately, don’t have an update on when I’m gonna be back in ring action. I am feeling pretty good, I’m moving around, I’m doing calf raises and what not. Things are coming along, I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet, I don’t know if that’s a saying, but, like I said, I’m feeling pretty good.

Woods on The New Day and the Black Lives Matter movement

When not talking about video games on his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods has also been vocal about the recent Black Lives Matter movement. When it comes to the involvement and support of the protests from his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Big E, Woods had to say:

" [I'm] extremely proud. You guys know that it’s been something that’s been very important to us for a very long time, being able to let young black kids know that your voice is heard, your voice is important and, matter of fact, just letting everyone know, especially when there’s a topic that hits so close to home that we’ve dealt with for so long. Very, very proud to be able to see those guys do that at that moment in time for the audience that’s watching."

The New Day are currently reigning as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

