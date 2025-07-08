New Day mourns massive loss on WWE RAW; claim tag team division is dead

The New Day was mourning a massive loss on WWE RAW tonight. They even claimed that the tag team division is dead.

When The New Day turned heel, things started to look promising for the legendary duo. They got back into the tag team title hunt, and they finally won the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. However, since winning the titles, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston refused to defend them. Kofi and Woods only defended the titles once on the May 26 episode of RAW against The War Raiders and American Made.

Last week on the red brand, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended the World Tag Team Title against The Judgment Day. However, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh managed to defeat The New Day.

Tonight on RAW, Kofi and Xavier appeared in all-black outfits holding a bouquet. Kofi claimed that the tag team division is dead. Woods also said that last week was the darkest day in WWE history and claimed that the heist of the century happened when the titles were stolen from them. They then went on to insult the fans in attendance.

It will be interesting to see if The New Day will get a rematch for the World Tag Team Title.

