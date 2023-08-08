New Day to return to action on RAW against 2-time Tag Team Champions; More news on plans for them

It has been a few months since we've seen The New Day in action despite them being drafted to RAW. Back in March, Kofi Kingston underwent ankle surgery, and he has now recovered, with the faction set to make their return on the August 7th episode of RAW.

Who will they be going up against? None other than two-time Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston enjoyed a single reign as NXT Tag Team Champions earlier this year before it ended in less than two months.

The New Day haven't been seen since March, with Kofi Kingston needing to spend time away. It was reported on Fightful Select that the duo is expected to face The Viking Raiders on RAW and will have a promo after the match.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the once record-breaking tag team champions. There is no news on Big E as of yet, and we certainly don't expect him to appear and wrestle.

Big E revealed earlier this year that he is feeling great and better than ever, but there is no schedule for his return.

Who do you want to see Kingston and Woods feud with upon their return?

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here