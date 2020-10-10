New Day returns on SmackDown, win the Tag Team Titles but get separated in the Draft

The boys are back together! Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston returned on the Draft special episode of SmackDown to reunite the New Day.

Big E was involved in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match against Sheamus in the opening hour of SmackDown. The New Day member put on a solid match with The Celtic Warrior, and he picked up the win at the end of the grueling contest.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods showed up disguised as security guards and surprised an exhausted Big E backstage following his match.

While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods looked thrilled to be back, Big E's reactions seemed rather tepid, quite possibly because he may have been fatigued after the Falls Count Anywhere match.

Woods and Kingston said that the New Day was back, and they needed to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Stephanie McMahon would later confirm that Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro would defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day on the show.

It should be noted that Woods had not wrestled since October 2019, while Kingston was out of action since the Extreme Rules PPV in July earlier this year.

The New Day split during the Draft after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, unsurprisingly represented The New Day in the Tag Team Titles match against Nakamura and Cesaro. The title showdown was fast-paced, and it had several near falls, which led to the finish.

As expected, New Day won the tag team titles for the seventh time, which was their ninth overall Tag Team Championship. Big E hit the ring after the match, and the trio celebrated the victory.

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon, however, dropped a bombshell after the match as she announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had been drafted to Monday Night RAW in the final round of the night.

Advertisement

Big E stayed on SmackDown and the three members of the New Day looked extremely dejected following the announcement. The rumors of the New Day's split have been talked about for years, and the WWE might have finally pulled the trigger on the angle.

However, it's not your conventional split where a member turns heel. It would be interesting to see how WWE books the New Day going forward after the split. We should also get some clarity on the future of the SD Tag Team Titles soon.