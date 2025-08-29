  • home icon
  • New Day suffers a huge defeat to 11-year-old tag team after SmackDown goes off the air

New Day suffers a huge defeat to 11-year-old tag team after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:26 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

The New Day is by far the most decorated tag team in WWE history, beating out even The Usos. However, after SmackDown went off the air on August 29th, they suffered a huge defeat to a veteran tag team.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been in a period of mourning on Monday Night RAW after they lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. They have a new ally by their side in the form of Grayson Waller, but he didn't make it to Lyon to be with them after SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston came out and cut a promo to the Lyon crowd after SmackDown went off the air, and following this, they faced 11-year-old tag team The War Raiders. After an epic match that saw Xavier Woods go through a table, The War Raiders would pick up the victory and stand tall.

also-read-trending Trending
It was another triumphant moment for the crowd in Lyon, who only moments before witnessed Sami Zayn capturing his first United States Championship by beating Solo Sikoa. This seemed to be a huge added bonus to the crowd, proving why they're one of the best in WWE history.

For Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, it's a continuation of what appears to be a bit of a downfall in recent times. Although they found success by becoming the World Tag Team Champions, it didn't last too long, and they now find themselves on the hunt once again.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens on RAW, as Kofi Kingston recently picked up a massive victory over the highly-popular Penta. Interestingly enough, Penta was a part of the second dark match of the night on SmackDown.

Tough times continue for The New Day, but it's during these moments that they must continue to prove their "GOAT" label.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
