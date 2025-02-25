  • home icon
New Day take out popular faction on RAW two weeks after injuring WWE Hall of Famer

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 25, 2025 02:49 GMT
New Day
New Day are former Tag Team Champion (source: WWE.com)

New Day's change in attitude resulted in them injuring WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio two weeks ago. They have now taken out a faction on RAW.

Last year, The New Day shocked the world when they turned their backs on Big E, who had volunteered to be their manager due to the issues Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were having. Their anger stemmed from the fact that Big E wasn't there for them when they needed him the most. This confirmed that Kofi and Woods were now heels.

Because of their actions, the entire locker room turned their backs on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Rey Mysterio, the locker room leader, also kicked them out of the dressing room. As a result, Kofi and Xavier felt they had a bone to pick with the WWE Hall of Famer.

also-read-trending Trending

Two weeks ago, they ambushed Rey Mysterio and brutally assaulted him. As a result of the attack, the WWE Hall of Famer will be out of action for some time. Tonight on RAW, LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were looking for revenge on Kofi and Woods. However, The New Day was able to overcome them. Following the match, Kofi and Woods attacked Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Dragon Lee rushed out to save his stablemates but was also taken out in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Rey Mysterio will seek revenge on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods upon his return from injury.

