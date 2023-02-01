New Day welcomes another tag team for title match ahead of WWE Vengeance Day

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will now also face Chase U (Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) along with Gallus and Pretty Deadly in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Vengeance Day for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

On the latest episode of NXT, Chase U, The Dyad, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade collided in a triple-threat tag team match-up.

The three tag teams of NXT gave an incredible contest showcasing a Senton, a German Suplex, and a big boot. Malik Blade once hit a crossbody off the top on the Dyad's Jagger Reid and a Hurricanrana on Chase U's Hudson on the outside.

Blade later tagged Enofe, and they hit a Frog Splash/Elbow Drop combo. Andre tried the Chase U Stomp on Jagger Reid in the match's closing moment, but Ava Raine tried to distract everyone. However, Thea Hail of Chase U went over to pull Raine off the apron.

Finally, Andrew tagged Duke in, and the duo hit a tandem finisher to pick up the win. Gallus and Pretty Deadly showed up in the arena, while New Day had their presence on the Tron.

Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) defeated Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler), Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade with a pin.

