New details emerge following former WWE Superstar Sara Lee's tragic passing

Sara Lee sadly passed away back in October, but the autopsy report for the 2015 female WWE Tough Enough winner was revealed publicly today.

According to a report by TMZ, the former WWE Superstar's death was a result of suicide.

"In the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office documents, officials say Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. They added that the former wrestler had left 'letters of intent at the scene' before her death." [Via TMZ.]

The report also went on to note that there were several bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of passing which were suspected to have been from falling while intoxicated.

Lee was just 30 years old at the time of her passing and the news sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

Sara Lee was part of WWE for over a year back in 2015

Sara Lee won the 2015 version of Tough Enough and was handed a WWE contract as a result. This contract was only for a year and allowed her to train with the company and make several NXT appearances.

Lee was part of a class that included Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Velveteen Dream Patrick Clark. Deville is the only member of the Tough Enough cast to remain part of the company following the show.

Lee was then released in 2016, shortly before she announced that she was expecting her first child with fellow star Wesley Blake. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed two more children.

Blake was also released back in 2021 but recent reports suggest that the former NXT Tag Team Champion has made his return as a coach at the Performance Center.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda is keeping Sara Lee's family and friends in their thoughts at this difficult time.

