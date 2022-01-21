New details emerge regarding Mustafa Ali’s WWE release request - Reports

Mustafa Ali's request to be released from his WWE contract likely won't be honored by the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE and Ali have spoken regarding his release this week, and the former leader of RETRIBUTION was informed that he would not be granted his release.

Unfortunately for Ali, Sapp states that he has years left on his current WWE contract.

WWE sees "value" in Mustafa Ali

WWE has cited the reasoning of "budget cuts" for releasing over 100 talents over the last two years. So why isn't Mustafa Ali getting his release?

According to SRS, WWE sees "value" in Ali but wasn't given any specifics as to what that means.

Ali hasn't appeared on WWE SmackDown in over two months now after having a heated backstage discussion with Vince McMahon over a disagreement regarding the direction of his character.

At this point, Ali is stuck between a rock and a hard place because as long as he's under contract with WWE, he won't be able to do the things he wanted to accomplish outside of the company.

Plus, now that WWE is aware of his intentions to leave, they could be inclined to not do anything substantial with him for the duration of his contract.

In a world where "budget cuts" have been the go-to line for WWE over the past two years when it comes to letting talent go, it might be shocking for fans to see Ali not get his requested release granted.

