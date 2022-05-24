New details on Mick Foley's "Foley Is Pod" podcast revealed 

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley recently announced that he would be starting a podcast called Foley Is Pod alongside Conrad Thompson. Thompson also hosts podcasts with wrestling legends like Ric Flair and Bruce Pritchard, and will co-host with Foley on the Podcast Heat network. The show is said to take a deep-dive into Mick Foley's career, from his humble beginnings to his superstardom in WWE.

The news was announced via Sports Illustrated, and when speaking to the publication, Thompson talked about the nature of the show. He also spoke about how much extra effort Mick Foley is putting in to produce quality content.

“With Mick, he doesn’t do things for business, he does this out of passion and that was apparent when you saw his wrestling, nobody drops the elbow on concrete night after night after night because it’s a smart business decision. They do it because they are passionate about putting forth the best product and Mick has approached the podcast that way." Thompson said

What has Mick Foley himself had to say about the podcast?

While speaking to SI, Foley gave his own thoughts on the new podcast and on how his own one-man show tours helped inspire his new podcast.

"I realized I really enjoyed telling my stories on the stage across the country and different countries around the world. I think it just took a little bit of encouragement that there was a market for taking a stroll down memory lane through my career.” Foley said

It will be interesting to see how fans respond to Foley's new endeavour, and if Foley Is Pod will be the next big podcast in wrestling. You can read more about The Hardcore Legend by clicking here.

