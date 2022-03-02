New details reveal motive behind Cain Velasquez's attempted murder 

It was reported earlier that former WWE Superstar and 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. Not much was known at the time of reporting other than his arrest, but new details have emerged, putting a lot of context in place along with a major motive for the attempt.

TMZ first reported the news, and San Jose Police Media Relations would go on to confirm it as well while stating that investigations were still being made.

In a huge update by The Mercury News, the attempted murder took place because the man being targeted (Harry Eugene Goularte) was allegedly charged with molesting a relative of Cain Velasquez, who happened to be under the age of 14.

Cain Velasquez allegedly fired his gun at a car, but it didn't get the person intended. Instead, the shot wounded the stepfather of the person accused. He is expected to survive.

The report stated:

"The accused man, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, lives at the home that hosts a daycare business run by his mother, according to a criminal complaint that charged Goularte with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. Goularte was arraigned Friday, and a judge granted him supervised release, over objections from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office"

Three days after Goularte's release, Velasquez opened fire at a car that carried three people, including Goularte, his stepfather, and another person.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. 4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. https://t.co/bBuuPQytNx

Cain Velasquez was released by WWE in 2020

As his MMA career came to a close, Cain Velasquez entered the world of professional wrestling. He appeared for the Mexican promotion AAA and was signed to WWE in the fourth quarter of 2019.

He wrestled only one match for the promotion, losing to Brock Lesnar (the man who he legitimately beat to win his first UFC title) in just over a minute. While he was reportedly scheduled for a Royal Rumble appearance, it didn't happen, and he was released soon after in the first set of cuts after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

