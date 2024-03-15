"New face, who dis?" - MVP looks almost unrecognizable after changing look [PHOTO]

WWE veteran MVP is looking quite different in a new picture that he shared on his official Instagram handle.

Montel Vontavious Porter has been with WWE for over four years since returning at Royal Rumble 2020. He has mostly worked as an on-screen manager and is currently managing Omos.

MVP recently made a drastic change to his look and shared the picture on his Instagram handle. Check out the photo below:

"New face, who dis?"

MVP's current WWE run

On January 26, 2020, Porter made his WWE return and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. It didn't take long for him to be eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Porter later aligned with Bobby Lashley, thus forming The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander later joined the faction.

The Hurt Business imploded before WrestleMania 37 when Lashley attacked Benjamin and Alexander. Porter later appeared on an episode of Superstar Crossover with Z100's Josh Martinez and opened up about The Hurt Business' split.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions. That’s way above my pay grade. It was a decision that he made. Why he chose to do it? I have no idea, but it was his choice. He’s the boss — well, at the time, he was the boss, and that’s just how things go. We were all scratching our heads, but at the end of the day, I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn. I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me, and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. So, we’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business." (H/T Fightful)

A year later, MVP turned on The Almighty and formed an alliance with Omos. The duo still works together, mostly at WWE live events.

