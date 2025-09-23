New faction announced on WWE RAW; El Grande Americano is the leader

El Grande Americano has been on a roll on Monday Night RAW, and he now finds himself at the helm as he is set to lead a new faction, which was announced on WWE RAW this week.Nobody would have expected how much the El Grande Americano character has taken off. While Chad Gable did a good job, his replacement, Ludwig Kaiser, has blown it out of the water, and it's safe to say that the character will now be associated with him instead. In recent times, he has helped Dominik Mysterio, but he has also recruited his own help in the form of two new Americanos, whom fans speculate are being played by Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.Now, the two new Americanos will be led by the main El Grande Americano. He is now the leader of a new faction called &quot;Los Americanos,&quot; and it was announced on the 22nd September episode of RAW.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for Los Americanos. It's certainly artillery for Ludwig Kaiser, who knows he isn't alone. Americano, or atleast the Kaiser version of it, appeared to help Dominik Mysterio in multiple instances in recent times. This caused direct irritation within The Judgment Day, with Finn Balor suggesting to Dominik this week that he take the help of his friend rather than them.It seems like Balor and JD McDonagh took offense to Dominik asking elsewhere for help. As for Americano, he may just have a new feud on the horizon. Next week, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will take on the two new Americanos, which we presume are Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.Other than that, one can only sit and marvel at how far this character has come from being a comedic skit to a legitimate superstar.