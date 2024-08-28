New faction formed in WWE making massive debut; gets a name

WWE formed a new faction over the last week and it has now been made official. The team made its debut on this week's show.

Last week, WWE introduced a new faction when Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley decided to team up. They appeared in a vignette in which they spoke about how they had to claw their way through the business to make it to where they now are. They went on to say that they are not fans of the stars that the company has signed recently. The three have been working together for some time, but now it's official that they are a faction.

They went on to reveal their name - The Fatal Influence.

“We are the example. We are the leaders. We are the Fatal Influence.”

The three debuted in a match, as Jayne and Henley faced Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend on NXT tonight. They hit the Meet in the Middle on Legend for the win.

Their debut went well, although Henley suffered a nose injury where she busted it. She still went on to finish the match anyway.

Fans will have to wait and see what the three do next.

