New favorite for an interesting WWE Royal Rumble stint emerges

With the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event set to take place on Saturday night, the betting odds can definitely be a good indication of how the matches will play out.

According to BetOnline, there is a tie for the favorite in the Women's Royal Rumble match to be the Ironwoman as both Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley are +150 while Charlotte Flair is right behind them at +200 to be the match's Ironwoman.

The women's Royal Rumble match has been held annually since 2018, and the current WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair holds the longest time. The EST entered at number three in the 2021 Royal Rumble match with a total time of 56:49, which surpassed Natalya's 56:01 record set at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

If Liv Morgan has anything to say about this, though, she will be entering the match at the number one spot, and that definitely gives her the advantage to last the longest in the match.

Who is expected to be the Ironman for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match?

On the men's side of things, Cody Rhodes is listed as the odds-on favorite to be the match's Ironman at +100, followed by Sami Zayn at +150 and Seth Rollins at +300.

Rhodes announced that he was returning at this year's WWE Royal Rumble event and declared his entry for the match. The American Nightmare has been out since tearing his pectoral muscle back in June, following history over Seth Rollins at Hell in the Cell event.

However, Rollins has the experience of being the Ironman of a Royal Rumble match. In 2019 he lasted the longest in the match at 43 minutes, coming in as the 10th entrant but was eliminated.

Who will be WWE's Ironman and Ironwoman in the Royal Rumble matches this year? Name your picks in the comments section below.

