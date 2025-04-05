New footage from Kevin Owens confrontation reveals sickening comment from WWE fan

Kevin Owens was forced to relinquish his spot at WrestleMania last night on SmackDown when he officially announced that he had been struggling with a neck injury for the past four months. Owens claimed he needed surgery and was unsure of his WWE future

As KO made his way back up the ramp, a fan shouted something which was caught on camera. The Prizefighter heard the comment and went over to confront the fan.

WWE cameras quickly moved away and focused on Randy Orton who was already in the ring. Recently some fan footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. The viral clip shows that the fan shouted "You're still sh*t" at Owens which caused him to react.

Owens obviously was offended by the comment and approached the fan, asking him to repeat what he said. He then offered a number of his own expletives before exiting the arena.

Kevin Owens could be out of action for more than a year

Kevin Owens is in a tough situation because he wanted to be part of WrestleMania this year, but the surgery and his health come first. He could now miss the rest of the year or, like Big E, may never be cleared to wrestle again.

Owens was obviously upset to make the announcement on SmackDown, and that could have been the reason why he reacted to the fan's comment by flipping out. Owens has been one of the biggest heels on SmackDown for several months, and some fans treat him that way because they can't separate the character from the person.

Kevin Owens broke character to deliver the news. He was clearly emotional as he did not know when he will be able to walk down an entrance ramp and step back into the ring to do the job he loves again.

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More