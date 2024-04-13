New footage shows The Rock slapping WWE referee in massive abuse of power at WrestleMania XL

The Rock did the unthinkable at WrestleMania XL Night 1 in a moment that many fans missed.

The Bloodline took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The ending of the bout saw The Great One hitting a People's Elbow on Rhodes and pinning him for the big win.

Fans missed an off-camera moment from the match that has now been shared by one of the attendees on YouTube. At one point during the match, The Rock slapped the referee and threw him inside the ring so that he could count the pin for Roman Reigns. Cody kicked out, though, much to The Brahma Bull's annoyance.

The Rock abused his power on another occasion

During the same match, The People's Champion told the referee that the match had been turned into a No DQ/No Countout contest. This must not have sat well with Triple H, but The Final Boss, being a TKO Board member, has become too powerful at this point. Shortly after, he hit a low blow on Seth Rollins. The referee saw it but couldn't do anything. He then apologized to Cody Rhodes for being helpless against The Bloodline's power.

Reigns and The Rock's victory assured that the main event of Night 2 would be contested under Bloodline Rules. Cody had a big surprise for the villains, though. On Night 2, several big names interfered in the main event to even the odds against The Bloodline. Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker came out to take on The Bloodline members during the final moments of the match.

In the end, Cody Rhodes hit three successive Cross Rhodes on Reigns to finally end his 1316-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes celebrated his championship victory with WWE's top babyfaces, while a dejected Reigns left the spot with his Bloodline cohorts.

