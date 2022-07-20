New Japan Pro Wrestling announces huge US event for September 

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be bringing its own brand of in-ring entertainment back to the United States this September.

The legendary Japanese promotion, founded by WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in 1972, recently co-hosted the Forbidden Door event alongside All Elite Wrestling. The show, which was the first of its kind, saw NJPWs finest wrestle AEW stars in a number of "dream" match-ups. Though pay-per-view numbers were not as high as both companies likely expected, certain matches on the card were critically lauded.

It seems that the promotion will soon be back on US shores for an event known as Autumn Attack. Taking place on September 11th, 2022, the event will feature the likes of "Switchblade" Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Alex Zayne. NJPW took to its global Twitter account to announce the event, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, also stating that tickets would be available on July 22nd.

"Autumn Attack comes to Sam's Town Live for the first time! Join Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Alex Zayne and more for a huge STRONG taping! TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY JULY 22!" the company wrote.

The event will feature a series of tapings for the company's television show, NJPW STRONG.

NJPW STRONG currently has just under one hundred episodes, initially coming to our screens in August 2020.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the upcoming tapings. You can read more about New Japan Pro Wrestling by clicking right here.

