New lawsuit filed against WWE by fan who suffered injury during SmackDown taping

WWE is facing a new lawsuit from a fan who claimed that he suffered an injury during a SmackDown taping. It's not the first time the company has faced a lawsuit from fan who allegedly got injured during a show.

The crowd at Lyon, France for Backlash was so loud that there was a warning sent to everyone that the noise levels inside the LDLC Arena were dangerously loud. It was so dangerous that it could result in a temporary loss of hearing.

It's not the same thing, but a fan named Richard Bryant from Florida filed a lawsuit against WWE back in March. PW Insider reported that Bryant allegedly suffered a ruptured right ear drum, hearing loss in his right ear, tinnitus in both ears and psychological harm.

It was due to the pyrotechnics that went off during a SmackDown taping in Orlando last July 2022. Bryant is looking for $15,000 in damages because of the expenses he incurred since the alleged incident and whatever procedure he could undergo in the future related to it.

The company reportedly filed a motion to move the lawsuit to the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut because Richard Bryant, the Plaintiff, is from a different state.

"More particularly, the Plaintiff alleges that he was an invitee of the premises and was seated next to the stage at the venue when pyrotechnics went off, and the blast was so loud that it allegedly caused the Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his right ear. In the sole count of the complaint, the Plaintiff alleges negligence against WWE and that, as a result of this supposed negligence, he suffered personal injuries."

WWE faced a similar lawsuit two years ago

Pyrotechnics causing alleged injuries in WWE shows was not new because a fan named Marvin Jackson filed a similar lawsuit around two years ago. Jackson lost hearing in his left ear because of the pyrotechnics used at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Jackson was reportedly looking for $1 million in damages and wanted a jury trial. However, the District Court of Tarrant County in Texas ruled that it should go to arbitration. It was dismissed with prejudice before Jackson filed an appeal, as per PW Insider.

The case reportedly was sent to an arbitrator, but there's no update regarding the lawsuit. It's unclear if the company settled with Jackson or how the lawsuit ended.

