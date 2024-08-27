"New Legacy" - Randy Orton makes huge announcement on WWE RAW ahead of Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton knows exactly what he wants when he faces Gunther at Bash in Berlin. However, the star also sent a warning about creating a "new legacy."

The star is a 14-time world title winner in WWE and has created history over his time in the company. He had several runs in groups like The Authority and Evolution but also had his own faction—The Legacy. The star's faction had Ted DiBiase Jr. and a young Cody Rhodes, as they dominated RAW and destroyed whoever got in their way.

Now, the star has hinted at a new Legacy while announcing he would become a 15-time World Heavyweight Champion. On RAW, Randy Orton spoke about how he had been out of action when the title was introduced, but he knew that he wanted to win it. He talked about being the youngest star to have won the title back in the day and the one who unified and retired the title 10 years ago.

Trending

Randy Orton said that at Bash in Berlin, he wanted the new title and to create a new legacy.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Recovering from spinal fusion surgery, I didn't know if I would ever make it back to this ring. I knew, though, however, by the grace of God, allow me to compete to perform one day again for each and everyone one of you. That I was gonna do everything in my power to make sure that my name was engraved on the World Heavyweight Championship. This Saturday in Berlin, I get my opportunity. New World Heavyweight Championship. New title. New Legacy," he said.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait to see if he has a faction in the plans as well, but the choice of words in his announcement seemed to hint at a new faction.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.