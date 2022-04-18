×
Create
Notifications

New matches announced for Tuesday's NXT 2.0

WWE has announced two new matches for its developmental show
WWE has announced two new matches for its developmental show
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 18, 2022 09:48 AM IST
News

WWE announced some new matches for this week's edition of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night.

Last week's show was a special championship edition, which saw three of the developmental brand's championships defended. The episode also saw a new set of tag team champions being crowned.

Mandy Rose and Cameron Grimes retained their NXT Women's and North American Championships, respectively. At the same time, the debuting Pretty Deadly captured the vacant NXT Tag Team titles in a gauntlet match.

Two new matches have been announced for this week's show. Tiffany Stratton will take on Sarray in a rematch from their last encounter, which the former won. There has been bad blood brewing between the two women as they face off again on Tuesday.

You won’t even be able to see the sun when I’m done with you Tuesday 😘 twitter.com/sarraywwe/stat…

The other match announced for NXT 2.0 features former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya as she goes up against Tatum Paxley. The match will mark The Queen of Harts' return to in-ring action in NXT.

Natalya recently made her return to NXT 2.0

Natalya made her return to NXT on last week's episode. This was her first appearance on the brand since 2015. From the looks of it, she is set to be in a feud against Cora Jade.

Interrupting a segment featuring the up-and-coming Cora Jade, Natalya attacked the young superstar and locked her in the Sharpshooter. This came after Jade spent the majority of the segment singing the praises of The Queen of Harts.

"You are the future of the #WWENXT Women's Division... But the future is bleak. 😮@NatbyNature @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/sFtmi5Zw58

The former Women's Tag Team Champion last wrestled in NXT in January 2015 when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to face Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a tag team match.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the latest match announcements? Are you excited to see Natalya back in NXT? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी