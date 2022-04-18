New matches announced for Tuesday's NXT 2.0

WWE announced some new matches for this week's edition of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night.

Last week's show was a special championship edition, which saw three of the developmental brand's championships defended. The episode also saw a new set of tag team champions being crowned.

Mandy Rose and Cameron Grimes retained their NXT Women's and North American Championships, respectively. At the same time, the debuting Pretty Deadly captured the vacant NXT Tag Team titles in a gauntlet match.

Two new matches have been announced for this week's show. Tiffany Stratton will take on Sarray in a rematch from their last encounter, which the former won. There has been bad blood brewing between the two women as they face off again on Tuesday.

TIFFANY💅🏼 @tiffstrattonwwe twitter.com/sarraywwe/stat… SARRAY（サレイ） @SarrayWWE twitter.com/tiffstrattonww… You can’t beat Sarray when I become “the Warrior of the Sun” You can’t beat Sarray when I become “the Warrior of the Sun” 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/tiffstrattonww… You won’t even be able to see the sun when I’m done with you Tuesday You won’t even be able to see the sun when I’m done with you Tuesday 😘 twitter.com/sarraywwe/stat…

The other match announced for NXT 2.0 features former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya as she goes up against Tatum Paxley. The match will mark The Queen of Harts' return to in-ring action in NXT.

Natalya recently made her return to NXT 2.0

Natalya made her return to NXT on last week's episode. This was her first appearance on the brand since 2015. From the looks of it, she is set to be in a feud against Cora Jade.

Interrupting a segment featuring the up-and-coming Cora Jade, Natalya attacked the young superstar and locked her in the Sharpshooter. This came after Jade spent the majority of the segment singing the praises of The Queen of Harts.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion last wrestled in NXT in January 2015 when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to face Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a tag team match.

