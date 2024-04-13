New member being added to the New Day as Big E's replacement was an idea he had given, reveals the former WWE Champion

The New Day is one of the most iconic WWE factions in the history of the company. While the group consisted of Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, it has become more of a tag team featuring Woods and Kingston due to Big E being sidelined due to injury. Some fans have stated that the group worked better as a trio, and for that Big E had suggested Woods and Kingston to find a new member.

Big E has been out since sustaining an injury during a match against Ridge Holland in 2022. E suffered from a broken neck and has not been cleared to compete. While he has stayed away from the ring, he makes multiple appearances for the company regularly. He recently inducted Thunderbolt Patterson into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Woods and Kingston and also hosted the Slammys.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champion revealed that he had told his two teammates to find a replacement for him. However, the two men refused and told him that he would remain a New Day member regardless of whether or not he was an active competitor.

"I said to the boys, 'I've been out for two years — if you want to find a new partner, I understand,'" said Big E. "They very quickly shut that down. I'm proud of what they're doing. Kofi is in [his] 40s, and he's still doing his thing. They're building a legacy, and I'm extremely proud of them. And I'm proud to still be a member of The New Day," Big E said.

Dutch Mantell believes New Day member Big E should retire

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated on Story Time that he thinks Big E should retire from in-ring competition. He said that the former tag team champion has been out for too long and he should understand that if such an injury can happen once, it could also happen again. The veteran noted that such a risk should not be taken.

"It's too big of a liability for him and his family for him to take that chance. I think if I was him, I just say, my wrestling days are over, and I just keep the job at WWE because they'll have him doing something," he added. [From 01:19:31 to 01:19:48]

Though Big E's future is uncertain, The New Day remains one of the most popular tag teams in the company. The duo of Kingston and Woods were part of the six-pack man ladder match for the tag team championship at WrestleMania XL.

