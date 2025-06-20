New name teased for Wyatt Sicks; potential new WWE direction 

The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE TV last month, and the group has already made quite an impression on the SmackDown tag team division.

Ad

The faction was put together as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away back in 2023. The former Universal Champion's brother, Bo Dallas, has stepped up as Uncle Howdy and has set the tone for the group.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Dexter Lumis has shared a picture of the group with them all sitting behind a sign that says "Church of Windham." It is a play on the iconic "Church of Horror" image, but it could be something that WWE might explore as a new name for the group.

Ad

Trending

Dexter Lumis has pitched a new name for the group [Image Credit: Lumis' Instagram stories]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

The image has been shared several times by Wyatt Sicks members, and it seems that the group might be looking for a change. If so, this would be the perfect name for them to switch to.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the tag team division on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have targeted the SmackDown tag team division in recent weeks, and it seems that they have already made a statement and could now push towards a Tag Team Championship match.

The Street Profits are already outnumbered by The Wyatt Sicks since there are five members in the group. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy represented the group last week on SmackDown while the other three remained at ringside, but it seems that this may not be a regular thing moving forward.

Ad

Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan could step in to be a part of the upcoming matches, and if the group is able to win the titles, they can invoke the Freebird Rule. The New Day was able to take advantage of this throughout their reign with the titles a few years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More