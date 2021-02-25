New names for the WWE finishers of Omos and Damian Priest revealed

Based on their present booking direction in the WWE, Damian Priest and Omos look set to be the dominant forces on RAW in 2021.

Damian Priest was called up to the Red brand and is currently involved in an angle with Bad Bunny. Omos has looked impressive as AJ Styles' bodyguard in recent months, and WWE is gradually moving towards the day when the giant wrestles in a full-fledged match.

The finishers of Damian Priest and Omos have both seemingly received names, as highlighted in the most recent RAW episode.

Damian Priest took on Angel Garza in a singles match, and he won with the inverted swinging cutter, previously known as 'Reckoning' in NXT. Priest's finishing move has been renamed 'Hit the Lights.'

It's safe to predict that Mia Yim being used as RETRIBUTION's Reckoning would have indeed had a role to play in WWE changing the name of Damian Priest's finisher.

Coming to Omos, real name Jordan Omogbehin, the Superstar is gradually being booked to get physical on TV, and he recently hit a Jackknife Choke Bomb on Ricochet. AJ Styles named the move "JKCB" (Jackknife Choke Bomb) during RAW Talk.

#WWERaw AJ Styles vence a Ricochet y Omos hace su trabajopic.twitter.com/yj0uhApMvy — SoloWrestling (@Solo_Wrestling) February 23, 2021

Advertisement

Will WWE stick with the "JKCB" in the long run? Do you like how it sounds?

What's next for Damian Priest and Omos on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest is reportedly heading for a tag team match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Fightful Select first reported that Priest was extremely well-liked backstage, and he had done all the right things since being permanently moved to RAW.

Dave Meltzer would reiterate Fightful's report by adding that WWE officials like Priest and the Superstar could be heavily protected until WrestleMania 37. While there is always a chance of Vince McMahon giving up on him, Priest is currently in a good and stable spot.

Omos' dynamic with AJ Styles has also worked wonders for the WWE, and the company will continue to explore the possibilities with the duo. Omos is still reportedly green in the ring, and WWE will push him once he is ready to become an active in-ring competitor.