New No. 1 contenders for NXT tag titles confirmed

This week's episode of NXT opened with a tag team match. The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong took on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships, currently held by Breezango.

Before the start of the match, Kyle O'Reilly, who walked out to the ring along with Fish and Strong, claimed that tonight they will begin the "second coming of the golden prophecy."

Luckily for UE, they took a step closer to fulfilling the prophecy by defeating Lorcan and Burch to become the new No. 1 contenders. Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who kept a close watch on the match from the ringside, also shared a few words with their new challengers.

The Undisputed Era vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan opened NXT

It is no secret that Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan share a lot of animosity with The Undisputed Era. Both these teams have been part of hard-hitting matches with each other and tonight's bout was no different.

Burch & Lorcan, who have never been able to taste championship gold, were determined to become the next challengers for Breezango's titles. But, they will have to wait for another crack, because Strong picked up the win by pinning Lorcan.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango now have their work cut out for them, as they are going to face one of the most formidable tag teams on the NXT brand. It is assumed that the match will take place on next week's NXT.