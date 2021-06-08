New number one contenders confirmed for AJ Styles and Omos' WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

This week, WWE RAW kicked off with a battle royal to determine the next challengers for the champions, AJ Styles and Omos. Before the match could begin, Styles and Omos came out to cut a promo on everyone in the ring. They also criticized the current state of the RAW tag team division.

At this point, Riddle goofed around and revealed tR-K-Bro t-shirt that he was wearing under his jacket while Randy Orton did his best to keep a straight face.

After a hard-fought match, the bout came down to The Viking Raiders, The New Day, and R-K-Bro. Riddle and Xavier Woods were eliminated, so Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton were left alone against The Viking Raiders.

Riddle got involved in the closing moments, as he helped Orton eliminate Kingston. But then The Viper was tossed out by Erik and Ivar, so the Viking Raiders won the match.

The Viking Raiders will challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders in WWE

The finish of this match shocked the WWE Universe, as most fans expected R-K-Bro to pick up an important win on WWE RAW.

This result would seemingly indicate that Riddle and Orton's feud with The New Day isn't over yet. It's fair to say that they will need to conclude this rivalry before they can become true contenders for the gold.

WWE didn't confirm when this title match would occur, but with Hell in a Cell right around the corner, that event seems like a safe bet.

Edited by Colin Tessier