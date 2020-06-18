New NXT matches announced for next week's episode

Next week's episode of NXT looks quite stacked already as WWE announced three matches for the show.

Bronson Reed will take on Karrion Kross while Damien Priest will face Cameron Grimes in singles matches. The third, and biggest match of next week's episode will see Keith Lee defend the NXT North American Championship against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

The winner of the Triple Threat match will go on to face Adam Cole on July 8th in a Winner Takes All match for both the NXT and NXT North American titles.

What happened on this week's episode of NXT?

The NXT Tag Team Championship match between Breezango and Imperium kicked off the show. Tyler Breeze and Fandango did a DX style parody of Imperium's entrance, and it was hilarious. It was a decent match in which the Imperium successfully defended their titles.

Newly-turned babyface Damien Priest was involved in the next match of the night against Killian Dain. Preist hit Dain with the Reckoning for the win.

Alyiah defeated Xia Li with some assistance from a drunk Robert Stone. Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and Keith Lee were involved in the next in-ring segment. Willian Regal showed up on the big screen and announced the Triple Threat match for next week along with the stipulation that the winner will get a crack at becoming a double champion in NXT.

Dakota Kai continued her hot streak with a win over Kayden Carter. Bronson Reed made quick work of Leon Rush next. Reed took to the microphone after the match and called out Karrion Kross.

Santos Escobar and his newly-formed faction were out next, and the NXT Cruiserweight Champion cut an awesome promo. Drake Maverick interrupted the proceedings and got laid out by the heels. Maverick took a Phantom Driver before being sent through a table and the concrete floor. He received medical attention after the beatdown and was taken to a local medical facility.

Bayley and Sasha Banks returned to NXT to defend the Women's Tag Team titles against the team of Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart. The Boss N' Hug Connection retained the title at the end of a solid main event. After the match, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai came out and took out the tag team champs. That ended a pretty solid episode of the Black and Gold brand.

While many ongoing storylines progressed on this episode, WWE also planted the seeds for new rivalries and angles that could unfold in the weeks to follow.