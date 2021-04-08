New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

On Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, a triple threat tag team match was contested between MSK, Legado del Fantasma, and the Grizzled Young Veterans for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships.

In what was a stellar performance from all three teams, MSK became the new NXT Tag Team Champions after Wes Lee pinned GYV's Zack Gibson.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, the former NXT Tag Team Champions, had to relinquish their titles after Burch suffered an injury a few weeks ago against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross.

A spot in the match saw Kross powerbombing Burch into the barricade outside the ring which inadvertently injured the British Superstar's shoulder. As a result, a triple threat match was scheduled for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver between the above-mentioned three teams.

MSK are the new NXT Tag Team Champions

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK were initially slated to face Burch and Lorcan for the NXT Tag Team titles. However, an injury to Wes Lee's hand forced them out of the title picture for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, the runners-up of the Dusty Classic, Grizzled Young Veterans, staked their claim as contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships along with Legado del Fantasma.

The latter have also been making their mark in the tag team division while their leader and interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been dominating the cruiserweight on NXT.

With the amount of talent involved, the match was bound to be spectacular and it was indeed. However, in the end, it came down to MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans after Legado were taken out of the match by GYV.

Advertisement

In what seemed like a recap of the finals of the Dusty Cup, MSK once again beat the team from Liverpool and this time won tag team gold.