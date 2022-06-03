New NXT UK Tag Team Champions crowned

Last night's episode of NXT UK saw new Tag Team Champions crowned.

The team of Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter won the titles in a thriple-threat tag team match. They defeated the team of Die Familie (Rohan Raja and Teoman), and the previous champions Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven).

The shows for NXT's UK branch are not aired live; instead, content for about a month or two of weekly shows is filmed altogether. This particular match was filmed on April 21st of this year.

The finish saw Carter take out Tyler with a dive, while Smith rolled up Seven to win the match and the titles. This marks Smith and Carter's first reign with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Moustache Mountain won the titles on the December 9, 2021 taping of the show, defeating the current NXT Tag champs Pretty Deadly. They are the first team to win both the NXT and UK Tag Team Championships. Tyler Bate was also the first ever NXT United Kingdom Champion.

*Spoilers* - winner of the upcoming NXT UK Women's Championship match revealed.

Apparently NXT UK taped Meiko Satomura vs Ivy Nile and honestly That sounds like a great match on paper

The result for the NXT UK Women's Championship match between champ Meiko Satomura and Ivy Nile of the Diamond Mine has been revealed.

The match will not be telecast until next week's episode, but it was taped on the same night as the tag team match mentioned above: April 21, 2022.

The match saw Satomura defeat Nile to retain her Women's title belt.

This month would also mark the one-year anniversary of Meiko's title reign, with her defending the belt nine times during the span. NXT's UK branch is known for its year-plus championship reigns, so it is not like the end of the Japanese veteran's time with the championship is imminent.

Meiko has defeated top contenders like Xia Brookside, Blair Devenport, and Isla Dawn during her reign. So the question now remains, who will the the brand's next women's champion be?

