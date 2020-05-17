New peculiar stipulation revealed for The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders have challenged The Street Profits to an Axe Throwing competition on the next episode of WWE RAW.

Last week's show saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins convincingly defeat Erik and Ivar in a basketball game. However, The Viking Raiders revealed after the game that they purposely played badly to lull The Street Profits into a false sense of security.

As you can see below, Ivar then stunned the RAW Tag Team Champions by showing off his incredible basketball skills.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits

Following last week's game of basketball, Angelo Dawkins said The Street Profits would dominate any contest that The Viking Raiders challenged them to.

The Viking Raiders' Erik has now responded by posting a picture of some axes on a table, accompanied by the caption, "This week we do things by Viking Raiders rules with Axe Throwing!!"

The Street Profits have held the RAW Tag Team titles since they defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy on an episode of RAW in March 2020.

They have defended the titles in recent weeks against Rollins & Murphy at Elimination Chamber and Angel Garza & Austin Theory at WrestleMania 36, while they also retained against Garza & Theory in a rematch on RAW.