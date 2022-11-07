New RAW lead announcer confesses his biggest obstacle with his role to Corey Graves

On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, the newest addition to the RAW lead announcement and commentary team, Kevin Patrick, sat down with Corey Graves.

Kevin Patrick joined Corey Graves on the RAW commentary table a few weeks ago. As a fresh addition, Kevin Patrick confessed to Corey Graves about the biggest issues and difficulties he has been facing.

When asked what he has learned as a commentator, Kevin stated that he is getting habitual in figuring out a good time to jump in and out for specific moments and segments. Here's what Patrick had to say:

"That smell and feel for every single moment within a three-hour show is quite complicated, and I know you'll [Corey Graves] totally agree with that. You've been part of this business for way more than half your life, right, Gravey? And yet I'm sure when you jumped into commentary, at first, that feel for do I jump in right now?" [H/T - Post Wrestling]

The newest addition shares more thoughts with Corey Graves as a commentator

During the same interview, Kevin appreciated Graves for doing the job way better than him, as he has been on the commentary table for a longer time.

However, Patrick questioned Corey Graves to share if he had the same scary yet exciting feeling at the start of his commentary career. The newest addition also had various doubts, and he didn't hold back from sharing them with his fellow mate.

"Wait, let this breathe. Roman's about to say something in front of the camera like he did as he's leaving ringside on Monday. Just shut up, lay out, leave it be. But at other moments, I'm figuring out that I need to jump in maybe a little bit quicker. It's all completely and utterly nuanced throughout the entire show, and it's figuring out that feel, I think, which will take time. It's not something that you're gonna jump in and on your Thursday in a work week, have that totally and utterly figured out," Kevin Patrick added.

Finally, Kevin Patrick expressed that his experience as a commentator is an absolute privilege and joy. He hopes the WWE Universe will soon hook up with him as the Monday Night RAW commentator.

