New record set on WWE SmackDown!

WWE has been in the industry for decades, and the promotion has lately created a unique record following the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, the management booked four Fatal-4-Way matches to determine participants for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The finals will take place in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2025, but the company inadvertently set a unique new record.

Over a decade ago, the company hosted an event called Fatal-4-Way, which had three Fatal-4-Way matches on the card in 2010. After fifteen years, the record has been broken, as SmackDown hosted four gimmick matches on the card.

"Never before have there been FOUR Fatal 4-Way matches at a single @WWE event. The record is/was 3 - held by the PPV named, well... #Fatal4Way, in 2010.

Which superstars advanced to the next level of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments on WWE SmackDown?

The card for Friday Night SmackDown was stacked as the management set a new unique record on the show. After the opening segment with John Cena, Randy Orton punched his ticket to the tournament's semi-finals after he pinned LA Knight for the win.

Later, Jade Cargill continued her dominance in the women's division when she pinned Piper Niven for the win and moved on to the next stage in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Storm is set to face Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Alexa Bliss snuck a quick win over Candice LeRae during the match when Charlotte Flair had Alba Fyre locked in the Figure Eight Leg Lock. Two more qualifier matches are pending and will take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the show's main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Andrade and advanced to the semi-finals. The winner of the last qualifier match from the men's side will face The American Nightmare in the penultimate round.

