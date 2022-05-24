A new report discloses why WWE Legend Sunny can't be sued despite manslaughter charges

Tammy Sytch, aka WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, had her bond revoked and was arrested following charges of manslaughter due to DUI. It wasn't Sunny's first DUI charge and she was caught driving without a license. In a surprising update, it has been revealed that Sytch can't be handed a lawsuit.

It was in March in Ormond Beach, Florida, when Sytch had a DUI incident, allegedly resulting in the death of an elderly man named Julian Lasseter. While Lasseter's estate is looking to file a lawsuit against Sytch, it seems as though they will have to wait to seek compensation.

PWInsider revealed that the family cannot press charges on Tammy Sytch as of this moment as she is still behind bars. Here's why she can't face the lawsuit at the moment:

"The WWE Hall of Famer [Sunny] cannot be served with a lawsuit pressed by the estate of Julian Lasseter, who passed away back in March during the fatal traffic incident involving Sytch in Ormond Beach, Florida. The process server told the court that they intended to bring the lawsuit at Sytch’s home in New Jersey but couldn’t because she’s currently behind bars in Florida." (via Bodyslam.net)

Stephanie Buffamonte @StephBuffamonte

@fox35orlando WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch put in handcuffs & taken to jail. A judge revoked her bond. She’s accused of driving drunk & causing a fatal crash. Prosecutors argued she had 3 previous DUI convictions, was driving w/o a license & would be a danger to the community. WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch put in handcuffs & taken to jail. A judge revoked her bond. She’s accused of driving drunk & causing a fatal crash. Prosecutors argued she had 3 previous DUI convictions, was driving w/o a license & would be a danger to the community.@fox35orlando https://t.co/qbot1UpcQd

As of now, Sytch is facing nine charges over the death of Julian Lasseter.

There are vocal voices against Sunny in the wrestling world

RING SPAN @ring_span

youtu.be/CWFkcTvWqTI Known widely as Hugh Morrus, these days @BillDeMott fights far deadlier opponents; drunk drivers. In honor of beloved 19 year-old daughter, Keri, Bill is on a mission to get people like Tammy Sytch off the road. We support him! #TheKeriAnneDeMottFoundation Known widely as Hugh Morrus, these days @BillDeMott fights far deadlier opponents; drunk drivers. In honor of beloved 19 year-old daughter, Keri, Bill is on a mission to get people like Tammy Sytch off the road. We support him! #TheKeriAnneDeMottFoundationyoutu.be/CWFkcTvWqTI

A few are supportive of the charges that Sunny is facing and don't want to see her out. One of the biggest advocates against Sytch and drunk driving in general is former WWE trainer Bill DeMott.

DeMott lost his daughter at a young age to a drunk driver and has been vocal about how he feels regarding the situation against Sytch. While WWE Hall of Famer Booker T isn't as harsh about it, there are a few names such as Mark Henry who are against Tammy Sytch.

As of this writing, Sytch is still in jail with no indication that she will be getting released any time soon as she has multiple charges over the years against her.

