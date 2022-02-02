New reports dismiss rumors about Riddle winning the Royal Rumble

There have been several reports suggesting that Matt Riddle was originally decided to be the winner of the 30-man Royal Rumble match on 29th January. But now, other reports have emerged suggesting that Brock Lesnar was picked as the Rumble winner from the very beginning.

Riddle entered the Royal Rumble match at number 20 and was ultimately eliminated by the winner Brock Lesnar. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The RAW Superstar was on course to win the Royal Rumble until the Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring as a surprise entrant at the 30th spot.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources within the company have stated that no changes were made in deciding the winner of the men's Royal Rumble. Ringside News and Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport have also dismissed rumors surrounding the former RAW Tag Team Champion and have clarified that it was Brock Lesnar who was always the promotion's choice.

A report from WrestleVotes suggested that the WWE creative team are planning to split the RK-Bro duo and have the two superstars clash over the WWE Title. The split was originally planned for SummerSlam in 2021 but the team picked the WrestleMania season as the right time for execution.

Vince Russo comments on rumors suggesting Riddle as the original Royal Rumble winner

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on rumors about the Riddle winning the Royal Rumble.

Russo spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and stated that casual wrestling fans have a certain image installed in their mind and this could prove difficult for the former RAW Tag Team Champion to overcome. He went on to praise the RAW Superstar's personality and the work he has been doing in the promotion.

"You got to understand the casual wrestling fans,'' Russo said. ''In their mind, because they were trained for decades (...) a professional wrestler looks a certain way. He's got a great personality, he's over with the young crowd, there's no doubt about that. But to the casual fan, you're seeing a guy like Riddle and you're saying, who's this skinny guy?" [29:15-29:52]

The RK-Bro member will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match in a bid to win the WWE Title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see RK-Bro split and clash over the WWE Title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see RK-Bro split? Yes No 2 votes so far