New shows coming to WWE Network this February

WWE has just released their schedule for what is coming to the WWE Network this month. It appears that there are a lot of fresh programs to get excited about. New episodes of "WWE Untold" and "WWE 24" stand out on this list.

WWE Network shared the lineup on its Twitter page. The post separated the programming into a few categories, such as documentaries, original series, and in-ring.

The post confirmed that three new documentaries are coming to the WWE Network in February. A new edition of "WWE Untold" will be premiere this month, and this episode will focus on The APA. Plus, "The Day Of: Royal Rumble 2021" will explore what happened behind the scenes at the most recent pay-per-view. Additionally, Big E will be the latest subject of WWE 24.

Plus, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. There, "The Boss" will discuss her career with the WWE legend.

Two pay-per-views will be streaming on WWE Network this month

WWE Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will be streaming live on WWE Network on February 21. As of this writing, nothing has been announced so far for the event. It's fair to expect a few title matches and other bouts with WrestleMania implications. Various contenders will hope to gain momentum as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

In addition to the Elimination Chamber show, the latest NXT TakeOver, which is taking place a week earlier on February 14, will stream like on WWE Network. At the event, current NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

The February lineup of WWE Network programming is loaded with exciting content. Which shows are you looking forward to? Sound off in the comments below.