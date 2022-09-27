New stipulation announced for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules

A new stipulation has been announced for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship.

Last week on the red brand, The Role Model took on Alexa Bliss in the main event of the show. Following the bout, she challenged The EST of WWE to a title match after the latter was taken out by Damage CTRL.

The two women have been involved in a program since Bayley made a surprise return at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. At Clash at the Castle, she gave Belair her first pinfall loss in 300 days.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair, accompanied by Asuka and Alexa Bliss, opened the show by addressing her rivalry with Bayley. Damage CTRL subsequently showed up, and the two parties engaged in a back-and-forth exchange.

Bayley accused Bianca Belair of being handpicked in WWE, and the latter corrected her by stating that she had to work for everything she got. The Role Model then came up with the idea of a Ladder Match for their stipulation at Extreme Rules, which Belair accepted.

The first person to climb the ladder and retrieve the RAW Women's Championship will be the winner. It remains to be seen how the match will pan out as it promises to be an enticing encounter.

