New tag team match announced for WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods of The New Day will take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

With former WWE Champion Big E out of action due to an injury he sustained at the hands of Ridge Holland, his tag team partners will seek redemption on his behalf at The Show of Shows. Sheamus and Ridge will be accompanied by former NXT star Butch, previously known as Pete Dunne.

WWE made the announcement on its official social platforms and website. The bout will occur on the first night of WrestleMania, which will take place on April 2nd.

List of confirmed matches for WWE WrestleMania 38 so far

A total of twelve matches are currently confirmed for WrestleMania, with six bouts scheduled for each night. Roman Reigns is slated to battle Brock Lesnar for the WWE and Universal Championship in a Winner Takes All unification match.

Charlotte Flair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' Ronda Rousey. On the RAW side, Becky Lynch will collide with Bianca Belair for one of the red brand's top prizes.

Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to confront Kevin Owens. Celebrities Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville are also scheduled to compete in their own matches at the event.

Here is the full list of matches confirmed for WrestleMania 38 Night One:

Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch)

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Night 2 (April 3)

Confirmed matches for Night Two:

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn - Anything Goes match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy Edge vs. AJ Styles

Unification Match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

